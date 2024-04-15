April 15, 2024
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Players with most UEFA Champions League quarter-final goals
5. Andriy Shevchenko
Source: AP
Andriy Shevchenko scored 9 goals in UCL quarterfinals during his time with AC Milan and Dinamo Kyiv
Source: AP
4. Filippo Inzaghi
Source: AP
Filippo Inzaghi scored 9 goals in UCL quarter-finals for Juventus and AC Milan.
Source: AP
3. Raul Gonzalez
Source: AP
Spanish legend Raul Gonzalez is third in the list by scoring 10 goals in UCL quarters for Real Madrid and FC Schalke
Source: AP
2. Lionel Messi
Source: AP
Lionel Messi scored 12 goals in UCL quarter-finals for FC Barcelona.
Source: AP
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
Source: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with most goals in UCL quarters. He scored 25 during his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Source: AP