April 15, 2024

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Players with most UEFA Champions League quarter-final goals

5. Andriy Shevchenko

Source: AP

Andriy Shevchenko scored 9 goals in UCL quarterfinals during his time with AC Milan and Dinamo Kyiv

4. Filippo Inzaghi

Filippo Inzaghi scored 9 goals in UCL quarter-finals for Juventus and AC Milan.

3. Raul Gonzalez

Spanish legend Raul Gonzalez is third in the list by scoring 10 goals in UCL quarters for Real Madrid and FC Schalke

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi scored 12 goals in UCL quarter-finals for FC Barcelona.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with most goals in UCL quarters. He scored 25 during his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

