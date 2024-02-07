January 16, 2024
Lionel Messi's incredible record after winning the FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year award
Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or awards, with a total of 8.
He has achieved the most European Golden Shoe awards, securing the prestigious accolade 6 times.
Messi has made the most FIFPRO World 11 appearances, an impressive total of 17 times.
The football legend has won the most FIFA The Best Men's Player awards, claiming the title 3 times.
Messi has been honored with the most FIFA World Cup Golden Ball awards, achieving the feat on 2 occasions.
