February 7, 2024
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stats so far
Lionel Messi has made 6 appearances in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for Inter Miami CF, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.
Source: AP
In the US Open Cup, Messi has made 1 appearance, scoring no goals but providing 2 assists.
Source: AP
Messi's positions played include Center-Forward (CF) and Right Winger (RW) in which he has shown reliable performances.
Source: AP
Across all competitions, Messi has accumulated 14 appearances for Inter Miami CF, scoring 11 goals and providing 5 assists.
Source: AP
In his MLS appearances, Messi has shown versatility, but he has struggled to make a major impact yet in the league.
Source: AP