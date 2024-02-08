February 7, 2024

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stats so far

Lionel Messi has made 6 appearances in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for Inter Miami CF, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.

Source: AP

In the US Open Cup, Messi has made 1 appearance, scoring no goals but providing 2 assists.

Messi's positions played include Center-Forward (CF) and Right Winger (RW) in which he has shown reliable performances.

Across all competitions, Messi has accumulated 14 appearances for Inter Miami CF, scoring 11 goals and providing 5 assists.

In his MLS appearances, Messi has shown versatility, but he has struggled to make a major impact yet in the league.

