March 22, 2024
Lionel Messi set to miss Argentina's match against El Salvador
Lionel Messi is sidelined for Argentina's friendly matches against El Salvador and Costa Rica due to a hamstring injury sustained in a Concacaf Champions Cup game for Inter Miami.
Source: AP
Inter Miami's manager Tata Martino attributed Messi's substitution to 'a muscle overload in his right leg', leading to his absence from subsequent matches.
The Argentina Football Association confirmed Messi's injury as 'minor', prompting his omission from the upcoming friendlies in the USA.
Despite speculation around the severity of the injury, Martino expressed support for Messi's recovery process, emphasizing cautious evaluation and monitoring.
The impact of Messi's injury raises concerns for Argentina's preparations, with the football association prioritizing the superstar's long-term fitness and avoiding unnecessary risk during his rehabil
