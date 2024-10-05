Republic Sports Desk
List Of Five Players Who Captained U19 And Senior World Cup Teams
The Current Pakistan skipper led the Team in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in 2021, 2022, and 2024, Also Babar captained Pakistan at the ODI World Cup 2023.
Sarfaraz Ahmad Captained the Pakistan team to the ICC U19 Mens World Cup Title in 2006 and also Captained the Pakistan During the ODI World Cup 2019.
Aiden Markram led the South African Team to win the U19 World Cup Win and also headed the team in the Mens T20 World Cup 2024.
Virat Kohli led India to the ICC Mens U19 World Cup title after beating South Africa in the Final.
Yash Dhull captained India to the 2022 U-19 World Cup win. He is a talented batter and may became a leader of senior team in the future.
The current skipper of the U19 Indian Cricket team and also the highest run scorer of the U19-ICC World Cup 2024 in South Africa. He could lead the senior team in the future.
Mitchell Marsh led the Australian Team To the U19 Mens World Cup title in 2010 after defeating Pakistan.
