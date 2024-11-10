Republic Sports Desk

List Of Indian Bowlers Who Have Picked Five Wickets In a T20I

Varun Chakravarthy has become the latest edition in the list of bowlers who have taken a fifer for India in T20Is.

Source: BCCI

Varun Chakravarthy is the 5th Indian to take a fifer for India in T20Is. He snared five wickets against South Africa. 

Source: BCCI.TV

Yuzvendra Chahal was the first Indian to pick five wickets in T20Is for India.

Source: AP

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in and out of the squad in the last few years.

Source: PTI

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also in the list.

Source: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav has taken a fifer twice for India in the T20Is.

Source: BCCI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar used to unsettle the batsmen with his swing back in the day.

Source: AP

Using the skill, Bhuvi took a five wicket haul twice for India.

Source: Sri Lanka Cricket

Deepak Chahar also took a fifer for India when he was active.

Source: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah is not in the list but the impact he brings with his presence is unparalleled.

Source: AP