List Of Indian Bowlers Who Have Picked Five Wickets In a T20I

Varun Chakravarthy has become the latest edition in the list of bowlers who have taken a fifer for India in T20Is.
Varun Chakravarthy is the 5th Indian to take a fifer for India in T20Is. He snared five wickets against South Africa.
Yuzvendra Chahal was the first Indian to pick five wickets in T20Is for India.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been in and out of the squad in the last few years.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also in the list.
Kuldeep Yadav has taken a fifer twice for India in the T20Is.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar used to unsettle the batsmen with his swing back in the day.
Using the skill, Bhuvi took a five wicket haul twice for India.
Deepak Chahar also took a fifer for India when he was active.
Jasprit Bumrah is not in the list but the impact he brings with his presence is unparalleled.
