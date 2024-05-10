May 10, 2024
Longest streak without qualifying for IPL playoffs
PBKS is knocked out of the IPL 2024, they continue their long streak for failing to qualify for the playoffs
Source: IPL
Punjab Kings - 10 seasons (2015-2024)*.
Source: BCCI/ IPLT20.com
Delhi Capitals - 6 (2013-2018).
Source: BCCI
Punjab Kings - 5 years (2009-2013).
Source: BCCI
DC still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs for the IPL 2024 but they will have to make sure they win two of their last matches.
Source: iplt20.com/BCCI