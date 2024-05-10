May 10, 2024

Longest streak without qualifying for IPL playoffs

PBKS is knocked out of the IPL 2024, they continue their long streak for failing to qualify for the playoffs

Punjab Kings - 10 seasons (2015-2024)*.

Delhi Capitals - 6 (2013-2018).

Punjab Kings - 5 years (2009-2013).

DC still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs for the IPL 2024 but they will have to make sure they win two of their last matches.

