June 11, 2024
Lowest totals ever defended in T20 World Cups
South Africa – 128/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand (Lord’s, 2009)
Source: PTI
New Zealand – 126/7 in 20 overs vs India (Nagpur, 2016)
Source: AP
Afghanistan – 123/7 in 20 overs vs West Indies (Nagpur, 2016)
Source: AP
Sri Lanka – 119 all out in 19.2 overs vs New Zealand (Chattogram, 2014)
Source: ICC
India – 119 all out in 19 overs vs Pakistan (New York, 2024)
Source: PTI
South Africa - 113/6 in 20 overs vs Bangladesg (New York, 2024)
Source: AP