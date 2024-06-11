June 11, 2024

Lowest totals ever defended in T20 World Cups

South Africa – 128/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand (Lord’s, 2009)

New Zealand – 126/7 in 20 overs vs India (Nagpur, 2016)

Afghanistan – 123/7 in 20 overs vs West Indies (Nagpur, 2016)

Sri Lanka – 119 all out in 19.2 overs vs New Zealand (Chattogram, 2014)

India – 119 all out in 19 overs vs Pakistan (New York, 2024)

South Africa - 113/6 in 20 overs vs Bangladesg (New York, 2024)

