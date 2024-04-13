April 13, 2024
Luka Doncic or Nikola Jokic? The Candidates to win NBA MVP 2024
10. Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns
Source: AP
9. Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns
8. Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks
7. Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves
6. Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings
5. Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks
3. Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder
1. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets
