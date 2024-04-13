April 13, 2024
Manchester City's best goal scorer in 2023/24 season so far
Erling Haaland has scored 25 goals for Manchester City in the 2023/24 season, with a goal-to-minute ratio of 0.76. He has also provided 5 assists, resulting in a combined goals and assists tally of 30
Source: AP
Phil Foden has scored 14 goals in the 2023/24 season for Manchester City, with a goal-to-minute ratio of 0.47. He has also contributed 7 assists, leading to a combined goals and assists count of 21.
Julián Álvarez has netted 8 goals while playing for Manchester City in the 2023/24 season. His goal-to-minute ratio stands at 0.27, and he has provided 7 assists, resulting in a combined tally of 15.
Rodri has scored 7 goals for Manchester City in the 2023/24 season, with a goal-to-minute ratio of 0.25. He has also tallied 7 assists, resulting in a combined goals and assists count of 14.
Bernardo Silva has scored 6 goals for Manchester City in the 2023/24 season, with a goal-to-minute ratio of 0.22. He has also recorded 4 assists, resulting in a combined goals and assists count of 10.
