Republic Sports Desk
Manchester United Implements Cost-Saving Measures, Alters Matchday Staff Amenities at Old Trafford
According to Centre Goals, Manchester United has implemented cost-saving measures by reducing lunchboxes for matchday staff and cutting the number of programs for corporate fans at Old Trafford.
Source: AP
Previously, staff received lunchboxes with a sandwich, cereal bar, crisps, and a drink, but these were missing during the first match of the season against Fulham.
Some workers have raised concerns about dining near a toilet, mentioning setups next to multiple toilet cubicles for eating.
Manchester United clarified that there is a separate room available for dining and some staff opt for a quieter area with bathroom facilities.
Erik ten Hag eyes glory with the squad in the 2024/25 season.
