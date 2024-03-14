March 14, 2024
Manchester United's best goal scorer in the Premier League 2023/24 so far
5. Bruno Fernandes, the Portuguese maestro, has continued to display his goal-scoring ability, netting 4 important goals for Manchester United this season
Source: AP
4. Alejandro Garnacho, hailing from Argentina, has made a significant impact with 5 goals for Manchester United, demonstrating his attacking prowess.
Source: AP
3. Marcus Rashford, an England international, has played a vital role in Manchester United's attacking line, matching the top position with 7 crucial goals.
Source: AP
2. Scott McTominay, representing Scotland, has also showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Manchester United, equalling the top spot with 7 notable goals.
Source: AP
1. Rasmus Højlund, from Denmark, has been a standout goal scorer for Manchester United this season, tallying an impressive 7 goals.
Source: AP