Republic Sports Desk

Manu Bhaker brings first medal for India at Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker has won the first medal for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Source: AP

Bhaker won the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event.

Source: AP

Manu Bhaker is the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Source: JioCinema

After winning the medal, Bhaker dedicated the award to the nation.

Source: AP

Bhaker will again be in contention in another shooting event on Monday.

Source: Associated Press