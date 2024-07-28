Republic Sports Desk
Manu Bhaker brings first medal for India at Paris Olympics 2024
Manu Bhaker has won the first medal for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Source: AP
Bhaker won the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event.
Source: AP
Manu Bhaker is the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal.
Source: JioCinema
After winning the medal, Bhaker dedicated the award to the nation.
Source: AP
Bhaker will again be in contention in another shooting event on Monday.
Source: Associated Press