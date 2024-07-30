Republic Sports Desk
Manu Bhaker Makes History Becomes 1st Indian To Win Two Medals In A Single Olympic Event
Manu Bhaker has made history for India in Paris Olympics.
Source: X/ManuBhaker
The ace shooter has become first Indian to win two medals at a single event.
Source: AP
After winning the Bronze in Women's 25m Air Pistol event, she came back to win bronze in the 25m Air Pistol mixed event. She won the medal with Sarabjot Singh.
Source: @India_AllSports
India's Manu Bhaker celebrates with the Indian flag after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Source: AP
Bhaker is still not done in Paris Olympics. She could go on to become the first Indian to win three medals at a single Olympic event.
Source: AP