Most centuries scored in a single IPL season

In the IPL 2024 season, a total of 11 centuries have been hit thus far.

Source: BCCI

IPL 2023 saw the most number of centuries being scored - 12.

Source: BCCI

Prior to that, the most number of centuries scored in a season was in 2022 - 8.

Source: IPL

IPL 2026 also witnessed a record number of centuries scored - 7, the most of that time.

Source: IPLT20.com/ BCCI

IN IPL 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2019, six centuries each were scored.

Source: BCCI

