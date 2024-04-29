April 28, 2024
Most centuries scored in a single IPL season
In the IPL 2024 season, a total of 11 centuries have been hit thus far.
Source: BCCI
IPL 2023 saw the most number of centuries being scored - 12.
Source: BCCI
Prior to that, the most number of centuries scored in a season was in 2022 - 8.
Source: IPL
IPL 2026 also witnessed a record number of centuries scored - 7, the most of that time.
Source: IPLT20.com/ BCCI
IN IPL 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2019, six centuries each were scored.
Source: BCCI