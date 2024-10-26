Most Test Defeats At Home By An Indian Captain In This Century

Rohit Sharma has suffered his 4th loss as captain. The most by any Indian captain this century.
Source: X
Virat Kohli has a supreme record of 31 wins and suffered only two losses as captain playing India.
Source: BCCI
MS Dhoni won 30 Tests and lost only three as captain in India.
Source: AP
Sachin Tendulkar unfortunately has the worst record as captain. He captained two matches in India and lost both of them.
Source: ap
Known as one of the most successful captains of India, Sourav Ganguly lost only three matches as captain in India.
Source: BCCI
Anil Kumble lost only one match in India in his short tenure as captain of India.
Source: AP
Rahul Dravid captained 8 Tests in India and lost two out of them.
Source: ap
Virender Sehwag captained one match in India and did not lose.
Source: AP
Ajinkya Rahane captained three Tests in India and did not lose any of them.
Source: PTI
Rohit Sharma's has lost four matches, but has the opportunity to redeem as BGT is around the corner.
Source: AP Photo