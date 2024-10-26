Republic Sports Desk

Most Test Defeats At Home By An Indian Captain In This Century

Rohit Sharma has suffered his 4th loss as captain. The most by any Indian captain this century.

Source: X

Virat Kohli has a supreme record of 31 wins and suffered only two losses as captain playing India.

Source: BCCI

MS Dhoni won 30 Tests and lost only three as captain in India.

Source: AP

Sachin Tendulkar unfortunately has the worst record as captain. He captained two matches in India and lost both of them.

Source: ap

Known as one of the most successful captains of India, Sourav Ganguly lost only three matches as captain in India.

Source: BCCI

Anil Kumble lost only one match in India in his short tenure as captain of India.

Source: AP

Rahul Dravid captained 8 Tests in India and lost two out of them.

Source: ap

Virender Sehwag captained one match in India and did not lose.

Source: AP

Ajinkya Rahane captained three Tests in India and did not lose any of them.

Source: PTI

Rohit Sharma's has lost four matches, but has the opportunity to redeem as BGT is around the corner.

Source: AP Photo