January 13, 2024

Most wins by an Indian captain in men's T20 Internationals

A team's performance in the fast-paced realm of Twenty20 International Cricket is greatly dependent on its leadership.

The Indian Cricket Team has been lucky to have captains such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Take a look at the statistics of the most wins as an Indian captain in Men's T20Is

MS Dhoni: 42 wins in 72 matches

Rohit Sharma: 40 wins in 52 matches

Virat Kohli: 32 wins in 50 matches

