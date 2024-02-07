January 13, 2024
Most wins by an Indian captain in men's T20 Internationals
A team's performance in the fast-paced realm of Twenty20 International Cricket is greatly dependent on its leadership.
The Indian Cricket Team has been lucky to have captains such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.
Take a look at the statistics of the most wins as an Indian captain in Men's T20Is
MS Dhoni: 42 wins in 72 matches
Rohit Sharma: 40 wins in 52 matches
Virat Kohli: 32 wins in 50 matches
