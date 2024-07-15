Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant share lovely moment at Ambani wedding
Rishabh Pant recently met former India captain MS Dhoni at Anant Ambani's wedding.
Source: X
Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni were seen sharing some lovely moments as they engaged in a chat.
Source: X
MS Dhoni was attending the wedding ceremony in Mumbai with his entire family.
Source: X
Rishabh Pant had also come to the wedding along with several other cricketers.
Source: X
Rishabh Pant was part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: Instagram/Rishabh Pant