January 26, 2024
MS Dhoni celebrates Republic Day by hoisting massive flag at his Ranchi home
MS Dhoni celebrated the Republic Day 2024 at his home in Ranchi.
Source: X
Dhoni, who is an honourary member of the Indian Army, hoisted a massive flag at his home.
Source: PTI
MS Dhoni is currently preparing for the upcoming edition of the IPL, which could be his last season.
Source: PTI
Dhoni spends most of his time with his family at his Ranchi home since he no longer plays for India.
Source: Instagram