January 26, 2024

MS Dhoni celebrates Republic Day by hoisting massive flag at his Ranchi home

MS Dhoni celebrated the Republic Day 2024 at his home in Ranchi.

Source: X

Dhoni, who is an honourary member of the Indian Army, hoisted a massive flag at his home.

Source: PTI

MS Dhoni is currently preparing for the upcoming edition of the IPL, which could be his last season.

Source: PTI

Dhoni spends most of his time with his family at his Ranchi home since he no longer plays for India.

Source: Instagram

