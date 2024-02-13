February 12, 2024
MS Dhoni leaves fans astounded with long-hair look; Pic goes viral
MS Dhoni has turned the clock around to send fans in nostalgia. The former India captain's is new hairstyle is reminiscent of the one that made him an instant fan favorite in 2005.
Source: X
MS Dhoni's stylish look was brought in front of the world by the official twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings.
Source: @ChennaiIPL
MS Dhoni fashioned the same look during the Republic Day celebrations as well.
Source: X
The new look reminds fans of the old Mahi that used to strike sixes for fun.
Source: X
MS Dhoni would be expected to comeback and lead Chennai Super Kings again in the forthcoming IPL 2024 season.
Source: AP