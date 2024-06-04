June 3, 2024

MS Dhoni sports new look on trip to Italy with wife and daughter

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are currently enjoying a vacation in Italy.

Source: Instagram/Sakshi

Sakshi Dhoni took to her Instagram to share pictures from their trip to the European country.

Source: Instagram/Sakshi

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva has also travelled to Italy with the husband-wife duo.

Source: Instagram/Sakshi

MS Dhoni probably played his final competitive game during the IPL 2024 with CSK.

Source: Instagram/Sakshi

View Next Slide