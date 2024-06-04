June 3, 2024
MS Dhoni sports new look on trip to Italy with wife and daughter
MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are currently enjoying a vacation in Italy.
Sakshi Dhoni took to her Instagram to share pictures from their trip to the European country.
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva has also travelled to Italy with the husband-wife duo.
MS Dhoni probably played his final competitive game during the IPL 2024 with CSK.
