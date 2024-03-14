March 14, 2024
Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji Trophy title, overpowering Vidarbha by 169 runs in final showdown
In the finals of the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by a significant margin of 169 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.
Source: BCCI Domestic/X
Mumbai's first innings saw them posting 224 runs, with Shardul Thakur scoring 75, while Yash Thakur took 3 wickets for Vidarbha.
Vidarbha struggled in response, getting all out for 105 runs, with Tanush Kotian making a significant impact with 3 wickets for Mumbai.
Mumbai built on their lead with a strong 418 runs in their second innings, highlighted by Musheer Khan’s excellent 136.
Despite a spirited effort from Vidarbha, scoring 368 in their second innings with Akshay Wadkar's century, they fell short of Mumbai's massive target and Mumbai won the title after an intense battle.
