March 27, 2024
Neymar heavily linked with FC Barcelona-REPORTS
Neymar Jr. expresses a strong desire to reunite with Barcelona following his Al-Hilal stint in Saudi Arabia, with Barca president Joan Laporta reportedly open to the prospect.
Source: X/NeymarJr
Neymar's contract with Al-Hilal is set to conclude in the summer of 2025, with personal reasons such as proximity to family and ambitions for the 2026 World Cup driving his eagerness to return.
Source: AP
Barcelona's potential pursuit of Neymar may face obstacles due to the club's financial constraints and concerns about aligning with their focus on developing young talents,.
Source: AP
During his time at Barcelona, Neymar made a significant impact, contributing 105 goals and 76 assists across 186 appearances, playing a pivotal role in the club's trophy successes before leaving.
Source: AP
President Laporta keen for Xavi Hernandez to extend coaching beyond the season, impressed by recent team improvements.
Source: AP