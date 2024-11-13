Onward to Perth: Team India's High-Energy Training Sessions At The WACA Ground

Team India have begun their trainings at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth right ahead of the first IND vs AUS Test at the Optus Stadium.
Source: X/@BCCI
Several players were seen in high-intensity trainings and they had a splash of Lavender in their trainings kits, adding a sweet touch.
Source: X/@BCCI
India Head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar spearheaded the trainings as they oversaw everything. The Australia tour will be a critical one for Coach Gambhir.
Source: X/@BCCI
Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen getting handy with the ball as he would spearhead the pace attack against Australia sans Shami.
Source: X/@BCCI
India will have a young and dynamic opener in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was also seen at WACA taking up some training.
Source: X/@BCCI
Virat Kohli has also reached Australia for the coveted series, while Rohit Sharma's arrival is still awaited as his status for the Perth Test is uncertain.
Source: X/@BCCI
KL Rahul, who was also with the side, is expected to get the opening spot in case skipper Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the Perth Test.
Source: X/@BCCI
India star Shubman Gill is expected to be another huge asset for the team, but it is yet to be seen on whether he could withstand the Aussie attack.
Source: X/@BCCI
Veteran Ravindra Jadeja also got it going with the bat as he would be key in terms of all-around display in the game.
Source: X/@BCCI
Mohammed Siraj, who is currently going through a lean patch, would aim to deliver a strong performance against the Australians.
Source: X/@BCCI