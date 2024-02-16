February 16, 2024
Oracle Red Bull Racing unveils livery - The RB20 - Ahead of 2024 season
Oracle Red Bull Racing have unveiled their new livery, the RB20, ahead of the new season.
Source: @redbullracing
At the team's Milton Keynes facility, the world was introduced to the all-new RB20.
Source: @F1
However, the RB20 has extensive cooling gulleys that run backwards from the halo along the length of the engine cover.
Source: @F1
It seems quite close to the design Mercedes used on its W14 2023 car.
Source: @F1
The Red Bull Racing had a big reveal gala in their Milton Keynes base in England
Source: @redbullracing
At the event, the race driver's new helmets were also launched as Max Verstappen is seen holding his one.
Source: @redbullracing
Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez's helmet was also on display
Source: @redbullracing
Red Bull Racing's new RB20 was also seen in the tracks.
Source: @redbullracing