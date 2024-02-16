February 16, 2024

Oracle Red Bull Racing unveils livery - The RB20 - Ahead of 2024 season

Oracle Red Bull Racing have unveiled their new livery, the RB20, ahead of the new season.

At the team's Milton Keynes facility, the world was introduced to the all-new RB20.

However, the RB20 has extensive cooling gulleys that run backwards from the halo along the length of the engine cover.

It seems quite close to the design Mercedes used on its W14 2023 car.

The Red Bull Racing had a big reveal gala in their Milton Keynes base in England

At the event, the race driver's new helmets were also launched as Max Verstappen is seen holding his one.

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez's helmet was also on display

Red Bull Racing's new RB20 was also seen in the tracks.

