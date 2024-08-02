Vishal Tiwari
Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen books a place in semifinal of men's badminton event
Lakshya Sen has comfortably secured a spot in the semifinal of the men's badminton event at the Paris Olympics.
Source: AP
Lakshya defeated Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 to win his quarterfinal clash.
Lakshya has become the the first Indian men's player to reach the semifinal at the Olympics.
Lakshya Sen will play his semifinal clash on August 4. His opponent is yet to be decided.
