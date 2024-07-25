Republic Sports Desk

Paris Olympics Scandal: Moroccan Fans Throw Pyro At Argentina Players In Chaotic Match

Morocco fans invade pitch and scare Argentina players with Pyro after Argentina's controversial late equaliser.

Morocco were handed the win in the end as Argentina's goal was ruled out due to VAR.

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano called out Paris Olympics security after the game.

Even Lionel Messi took to his Instagram and slammed the Paris Olympics by calling the events 'Unbelievable'.

The security at Paris Olympics 2024 has come under fire due to the recent events.

