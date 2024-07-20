Republic Sports Desk
Paris Olympics 2024: Team India's Medals' Tally In Last 5 Olympics
India could only win one medal at the Athens Olympics. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was the sole medal winner for India in that olympics.
Source: Olympics.com
India won three medals in Beijing 2008. Abhinav Bindra won Gold in that games.
Source: Screengrab
India brought home 6 medals in London 2012.
Source: PTI
India had a bit of a tough luck in Rio 2016, as the contingent could bring only two medals home.
Source: PTI
India superseded the record of London Olympics in Tokyo 2020, as the team won 7 medals.
Source: PTI