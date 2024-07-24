Vishal Tiwari

Pics from India's first practice session in Sri Lanka with Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir conducted his first practice session after being appointed the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

Source: BCCI

The Indian team arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday for a white-ball series, starting July 27.

Source: BCCI

India held their first practice session on Tuesday, a day after arriving in the island nation.

Source: BCCI

In this picture, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj could be seen participating in a running drill.

Source: BCCI

The white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka will see them play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Source: BCCI