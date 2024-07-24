Vishal Tiwari
Pics from India's first practice session in Sri Lanka with Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir conducted his first practice session after being appointed the head coach of the Indian cricket team.
Source: BCCI
The Indian team arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday for a white-ball series, starting July 27.
Source: BCCI
India held their first practice session on Tuesday, a day after arriving in the island nation.
Source: BCCI
In this picture, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj could be seen participating in a running drill.
Source: BCCI
The white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka will see them play three T20Is and as many ODIs.
Source: BCCI