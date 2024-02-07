January 11, 2024
Players in International Cricket who have scored the most runs at home
Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh holds the record for 7297 runs in 238 innings.
Source: AP
Tamim Iqbal, also from Bangladesh, has scored 7308 runs in 215 innings at home.
Source: AP
Martin Guptill of New Zealand achieved 7489 runs in 190 innings played in New Zealand.
Source: BCCI
Australia's Steve Smith boasts 7572 runs in 159 innings on home turf.
Source: AP
Mushfigur Rahim of Bangladesh follows with 7893 runs scored in 256 innings.
Source: AP
India's Rohit Sharma has scored 8158 runs in 180 innings in home matches.
Source: X
Kane Williamson of New Zealand has an impressive record of 8565 runs in 187 innings.
Source: AP
David Warner of Australia holds a strong record with 9428 runs in 197 innings on home soil.
Source: AP
England's Joe Root has achieved 9735 runs in 222 innings at home.
Source: AP
Virat Kohli of India has the highest tally with 11960 runs in 239 innings played at home.
Source: ANI