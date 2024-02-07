January 11, 2024

Players in International Cricket who have scored the most runs at home

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh holds the record for 7297 runs in 238 innings.

Tamim Iqbal, also from Bangladesh, has scored 7308 runs in 215 innings at home.

Martin Guptill of New Zealand achieved 7489 runs in 190 innings played in New Zealand.

Australia's Steve Smith boasts 7572 runs in 159 innings on home turf.

Mushfigur Rahim of Bangladesh follows with 7893 runs scored in 256 innings.

India's Rohit Sharma has scored 8158 runs in 180 innings in home matches.

Kane Williamson of New Zealand has an impressive record of 8565 runs in 187 innings.

David Warner of Australia holds a strong record with 9428 runs in 197 innings on home soil.

England's Joe Root has achieved 9735 runs in 222 innings at home.

Virat Kohli of India has the highest tally with 11960 runs in 239 innings played at home.

