May 8, 2024
Players that can replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG
Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to leave PSG at the end of the 2023/24 season. Here are the top players that PSG might target to replace the superstar.
Victor Osimhen - The Napoli striker is a highly sought after attacking prospect in Europe. PSG will certainly be interested in snapping up the striker.
Rafael Leao - Milan winger is another potential suitor to replace Mbappe's dynamic play on the wings at PSG from next season.
Marcus Rashford - The Manchester United striker is consistently being reported and linked to replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG.
Gabriel Martinelli - Brazilian winger and sensation is reportedly frustrated at Arsenal and PSG can look into bringing the youngster.
Mohammed Salah - With Jurgen Klopp departing, there is uncertainty over Mohammed Salah's future as well. PSG can look into replacing Mbappe with a statement star signing.
