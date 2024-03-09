March 9, 2024
Players that have scored the most runs in India vs England 5 match Test series
Jaiswal (IND) led the series with a remarkable 712 runs, including two centuries and three fifties, averaging 89.
Source: bcci
Shubman Gill (IND) followed closely with 452 runs at an average of 56.5, comprising two centuries and two fifties.
Source: PTI
Zak Crawley (ENG) accumulated 407 runs, including 4 half-centuries, with an average of 40.7 in the series.
Source: AP
Rohit Sharma (IND) scored 400 runs, with two centuries and one fifty, averaging 44.44 in the series.
Source: BCCI
Ben Duckett (ENG) totaled 343 runs with one century, averaging 34.3 across the series.
Source: BCCI