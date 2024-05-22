May 22, 2024
Players to look out for in IPL Eliminator between RR vs RCB
Mohammed Siraj - If RCB need to do well then it is important for their bowling to come good, hence Siraj will once again be key.
Yashasvi Jaiswal - Jaiswal has had a lot of starts in this IPL, so will he finally have a big performance which everyone is expecting.
Yuzvendra Chahal - Chahal will be revving up to knock his former side out of the tournament.
Faf du Plessis - RCB's success this season has often realised on how well their skipper does at the top of the order.
Nandre Burger - The SA pacer has fired a warning to Virat Kohli pre game, so will he live up to it.
Glenn Maxwell - Maxi took a break from IPL and allowed Will Jacks to play in his position. But with Jacks going back a lot will be expected of Maxi to come good.
Sanju Samson - The RR skipper will be hoping to raise his game and bring the team out of the slump as they aim to make it to qualifier 2.
Virat Kohli - Big Game, Knockout, Yeah write off Virat Kohli at your own peril in these moments.
