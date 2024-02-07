February 1, 2024
Players to watch-out in the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match
Ronaldo is reported not play in the friendly match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami due to fitness issues, despite the highly anticipated clash between Ronaldo and Messi.
Source: AP
Lionel Messi will be one of the players to watch.
Source: AP
In absence of Ronaldo, Talisca could be the main man for the Saudi Pro League team.
Source: AlNassrFC_EN/X
Luis Suarez (Inter Miami)
Source: AP
Jordi Alba (Inter Miami)
Source: AP
Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami)
Source: AP
Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr)
Source: AP
Alex Telles (Al-Nassr)
Source: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo's absence could be a big blow for the SPL giants.
Source: AP