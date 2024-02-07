February 1, 2024

Players to watch-out in the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match

Ronaldo is reported not play in the friendly match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami due to fitness issues, despite the highly anticipated clash between Ronaldo and Messi.

Lionel Messi will be one of the players to watch.

In absence of Ronaldo, Talisca could be the main man for the Saudi Pro League team.

Luis Suarez (Inter Miami)

Jordi Alba (Inter Miami)

Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami)

Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr)

Alex Telles (Al-Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence could be a big blow for the SPL giants.

