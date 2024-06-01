May 31, 2024
Players who won player of the tournament award in ICC T20 World Cups
Shahid Afridi was adjudged with the player of the tournament award in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup 2007.
Source: X/ ICC
Tillakaratne Dilshan won the award in 2008.
Source: AP
Kevin Pietersen was the standout for England in the 2010 edition of the tournament.
Source: PTI
Shane Watson was the stabdout player in ICC T20 World Cup 2012.
Source: PTI
Virat Kohli won the player of the tournament award on two occasions. He won it in 2014 and in 2016.
Source: AP
David Warner got the prize for an exceptional performance in 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.
Source: BCCI
Sam Curran won it for England in 2022.
Source: AP