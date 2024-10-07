Republic Sports Desk

Players With Most Sixes in IPL

At number 10, it is Suresh Raina with 203 sixes.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Sanju Samson has made it to the top-10 with 206 sixes.

Source: ipl/bcci

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is at number 8. He has so far hit 209 sixes in IPL.

Source: PTI

Kieron Pollard struck 223 sixes in his IPL career.

Source: ipl

A prolific six hitter, David Warner has hit 236 sixes in his IPL career till now.

Source: IPL

AB de Villiers is at number 5 with 251 sixes.

Source: BCCI

MS Dhoni is at number 4 with 252 sixes.

Source: IPLT20.COM

Virat Kohli is at number 3 with 272 sixes.

Source: BCCI

Rohit Sharma is second in the list with 280 sixes.

Source: Mumbai Indians

The Universe Boss Chris Gayle is at number 1 with a record 357 sixes in IPL.

Source: BCCI