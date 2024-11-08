Republic Sports Desk

From Rohit Sharma To Sanju Samson: Players With Most T20I Centuries For India

Suryakumar Yadav has the most T20I centuries to his name in world cricket. He has four centuries to his name.

Source: BCCI

Rohit Sharma ended his T20I career at 4 centuries,

Source: X

KL Rahul has two T20I centuries to his name.

Source: PTI

Sanju Samson became the first Indian to score consecutive T20I centuries, He has two centuries to his name.

Source: AP Photo

Virat Kohli retired with one T20I century.

Source: AP

Yashasvi Jaiswal has one T20I century under his name.

Source: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma scored a T20I century recently in his debut series against Zimbabwe.

Source: Screengrab

Suresh Raina was the first century maker for India in T20Is.

Source: X

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a century against Australia in home series.

Source: Sportzpics/BCCI

Shubman Gill has a T20I century under his name. He scored a century against New Zealand.

Source: BCCI