From Rohit Sharma To Sanju Samson: Players With Most T20I Centuries For India

Suryakumar Yadav has the most T20I centuries to his name in world cricket. He has four centuries to his name.
Rohit Sharma ended his T20I career at 4 centuries,
KL Rahul has two T20I centuries to his name.
Sanju Samson became the first Indian to score consecutive T20I centuries, He has two centuries to his name.
Virat Kohli retired with one T20I century.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has one T20I century under his name.
Abhishek Sharma scored a T20I century recently in his debut series against Zimbabwe.
Suresh Raina was the first century maker for India in T20Is.
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a century against Australia in home series.
Shubman Gill has a T20I century under his name. He scored a century against New Zealand.
