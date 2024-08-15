Republic Sports Desk

PM Modi Interacts With The Heroes of Paris Olympics

PM Modi poses with Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh who won Bronze Medal for India together in Mixed 10m Air Pistol

Source: X/@narendramodi

India's Hockey captain Harmanpreet Sigh presents PM Modi with a signed hockey stick by the entire team

Source: X/@narendramodi

Narendra Modi poses with India's medal winners

Source: X/@narendramodi

PR Sreejesh presented PM Modi India's Paris Olympics Hockey jersey signed by the entire team

Source: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi interacts with India's Paris Olympics contingent

Source: X/@narendramodi

Pro Kabaddi Stars Pardeep and Maninder Take Part in Special Flag Hoisting Ceremony Ahead of PKL Season 11 Auction

Source: Special Arrangement

PM Narendra Modi had a great interaction with India's Olympic Contingent

Source: X/@narendramodi

PM Modi has a chat with India's Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh

Source: X/@narendramodi