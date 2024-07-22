Republic Sports Desk
Potential Returns and Surprises At WWE's SummerSlam PLE in Cleveland
Punk vs Drew has been cooking for a while, and they could potentially lock horns at the SummerSlam PLE. It's only a matter of time that GM Adam Pearce makes it official.
Source: WWE
Alexa Bliss could Finally make her long-awaited return at SummerSlam.
Source: WWE
Also, there are chances that Charlotte Flair could also make her in-ring return as she has thoroughly recovered from the knee injury
Source: WWE
Jimmy Uso, who was taken out by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, could seek for vengeance from the new Tribal Chief and potentially cost him the title as well.
Source: wwe.com
Now with Jimmy's return. the wiseman and Hall of Famer Paul Heyman could also make a return.
Source: WWE
Probably there could be a bigger shocker for Solo and his men as Heyman may convince Roman Reigns to return, and it might happen at the Biggest Party of the Summer!
Source: WWE
But Solo could be prepared as the another Tongan brother has signed with the WWE, and Hikuleo could debut as Talla Tonga to reinforce Solo's Men.
Source: facebook.com/hikuleobc/
Now Maybe, just maybe... Given that the infamous McMahon lawsuit has eased, Brock Lesnar could potentially make his return to the WWE.
Source: WWE