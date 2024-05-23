May 23, 2024
Potential surprises that could be in place for the WWE King & Queen of the Ring PLE
WWE is all set to host the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 on Saturday from the Middle East
Source: WWE
WWE CCO Triple H and the superstars have already reached Saudi Arabia for the premium live event
Source: X/tripleh
Top superstars like Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, and more will be seen in action at the premium live event.
Ahead of the PLE, let's take a look at what surprises can the WWE have in store for the event
Nia Jax winning the Queen of the Ring crown would be an astonishing development, but that could only happen if she advances over Bianca Belair, and she could then battle against Lyra Valkyria in the
It is evident that Liv Morgan wants Lynch's title, she also wants to see the Judgement Day crumble, and with WWE already hinting it, she could be the new Mami.
It might be way too early to give Tama Tonga the King of the Ring crown, but if he defeats GUNTHER, it will be intriguing.
The QR Codes have been teasing an Uncle Howdy return , and it could happen as soon as the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.
