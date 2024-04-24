April 24, 2024
Premier League 2023/24 table after Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal currently leads the Premier League 2023/24 season table with 77 points, having won 24 matches, drawn 5, and lost 5.
Source: AP
Following closely behind in second place is Liverpool with 74 points, after winning 22 matches, drawing 8, and losing 3.
Source: AP
In third place is Manchester City with 73 points from 22 wins, 7 draws, and 3 losses.
Source: AP
Aston Villa holds the fourth spot with 66 points, having won 20 matches, drawn 6, and lost 8.
Source: AP
Tottenham secures the fifth position with 60 points, winning 18 matches, drawing 6, and losing 8, aiming for the Europa League group stage.
Source: AP
Newcastle ranks sixth with 50 points, winning 15 matches, drawing 5, and losing 12.
Source: AP
Manchester United is in seventh place with 50 points from 15 wins, 5 draws, and 12 losses.
Source: AP