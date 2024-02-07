January 14, 2024

Premier League top goal scorers so far: January

Erling Haaland, representing Manchester City, leads the 2023/24 Premier League season with 14 goals.

Source: AP

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool also holds the top position with 14 goals in the same season.

Source: AP

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur followed closely with 12 goals.

Source: AP

Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth followed closely with 12 goals.

Source: AP

Lastly, Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United secures the fifth position with 11 goals.

Source: AP

