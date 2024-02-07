January 14, 2024
Premier League top goal scorers so far: January
Erling Haaland, representing Manchester City, leads the 2023/24 Premier League season with 14 goals.
Source: AP
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool also holds the top position with 14 goals in the same season.
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur followed closely with 12 goals.
Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth followed closely with 12 goals.
Lastly, Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United secures the fifth position with 11 goals.
