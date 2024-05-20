May 20, 2024
'Quinton de Kock, Sangakkara, and...': Wicketkeepers who have the most dismissals in T20 World Cups
The T20 World Cup is all set to grace the fans as the thrill of the T20 will begin on June 1st, 2024.
Source: X/ T20WorldCup
There is a lot of anticipation over the participating teams as the coveted T20 spectacle draws closer.
Source: CSA
A lot of attention will remain over the Indian Cricket Team as they seek for a redemption arc after they missed out on the ODI World Cup by a narrow margin.
Source: ANI
Ahead of the coveted tournament, let's take a look at the wicketkeepers who have had the most dismissals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cups throughout the years.
Source: AP
Quinton de Kock - 22
Source: AP
Kumar Sangakkara - 26
Source: AP
Denesh Ramdin - 27
Source: AP