January 27, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja's Test cricket career so far

Ravindra Jadeja's Test career spanned from 2012 to present, as he is one of the most talented all-rounders from all-time.

Source: AP

He played 69 matches and scored 2891 runs with a highest score of 175* and a batting average of 36.59.

Source: X/@BCCI

Jadeja has achieved 3 centuries and taken 279 wickets with a best bowling performance of 7/42 and a bowling average of 24.16.

Source: BCCI

He has secured 12 five-wicket hauls and has taken 41 catches during his Test career.

Source: AP

Ravindra Jadeja did not secure any stumpings during his Test career so far.

Source: AP

