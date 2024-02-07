January 27, 2024
Ravindra Jadeja's Test cricket career so far
Ravindra Jadeja's Test career spanned from 2012 to present, as he is one of the most talented all-rounders from all-time.
Source: AP
He played 69 matches and scored 2891 runs with a highest score of 175* and a batting average of 36.59.
Source: X/@BCCI
Jadeja has achieved 3 centuries and taken 279 wickets with a best bowling performance of 7/42 and a bowling average of 24.16.
Source: BCCI
He has secured 12 five-wicket hauls and has taken 41 catches during his Test career.
Source: AP
Ravindra Jadeja did not secure any stumpings during his Test career so far.
Source: AP