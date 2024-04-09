April 9, 2024
RAW After Mania Results: BIG surprises and call-ups had the fans go wild as the HHH era begins
The RAW after WrestleMania was opened by Triple H, and the fans gave him a warm reception.
Source: WWE
Triple H brought out Cody Rhodes and presented a surprise for him made by the brand's production team
Source: WWE
However, he was interrupted by The Rock, who came out to give Cody his flowers.
Source: WWE
Ilja Dragunov vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Ilja Dragunov wins by pinfall with Torpedo Moskau.
Source: WWE
Awesome Truth & “A Mystery Partener” vs. Judgment Day: Awesome Truth & The Mystery Partener win by pinfall.
Source: WWE
And who was the partner? It was John Cena! R-Truth totally lived his dream and was also able to finish his story, to say the least.
Source: WWE
Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez: Roxanne Perez wins by pinfall with Pop Rox.
Source: WWE
Chad Gable & Sami Zayn vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser): Chad Gable & Sami Zayn win by pinfall with Chaos Theory from Gable on Giovanni Vinci.
Source: WWE
Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill: Jade Cargill wins by pinfall with Jaded.
Source: WWE
Bronson Reed vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso vs. Ricochet (World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match): Jey Uso wins by pinfall to become #1 contender to the World Heavyweight Championship.
Source: WWE