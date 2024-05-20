May 19, 2024
RCB, KKR, SRH, RR: Who will play whom in IPL 2024 playoffs?
After beating CSK in a match that was seen as the virtual knockout, RCB have made it to the playoffs.
Source: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals have had a consistent run in IPL 2024 but a latter fumble has pushed them to third position on the league. That means they will have to play the Eliminator against RCB.
Source: IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad finished 2nd and will play the first qualifier against KKR.
Source: IPL
KKR have topped the IPL 2024 League Standings. They will take on SRH in Qualifier 1.
Source: BCCI
The IPL 2024 final will take place on May 26, 2024.
Source: ipl/bcci