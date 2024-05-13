May 13, 2024

Real Madrid celebrates 36th La Liga title with open bus parade: In Pictures

Real Madrid carried out their 36th La Liga celebrations in the tradition fashion at the Cibeles plaza

Source: AP

Reportedly Half a Million Real Madrid fans gathered in the City to celebrate with their team.

Real Madrid team bus arrived at Cibeles through the streets of Madrid with a lot of fanfare

Real Madrid players soaked in the Confetti at the top of their open bus parade

Real Madrid captain Nacho carries out the traditional celebration of lifting the La Liga trophy alongside Godess Cibeles.

Real Madrid players Dani Carvajal and Joselu enjoy singing along with fans at Cibeles.

The entire Real Madrid team celebrates with the fans at Cibeles.

