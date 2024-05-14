May 13, 2024
Real Madrid celebrates 36th La Liga title with open bus parade: In Pictures
Real Madrid carried out their 36th La Liga celebrations in the tradition fashion at the Cibeles plaza
Source: AP
Reportedly Half a Million Real Madrid fans gathered in the City to celebrate with their team.
Source: AP
Real Madrid team bus arrived at Cibeles through the streets of Madrid with a lot of fanfare
Source: AP
Real Madrid players soaked in the Confetti at the top of their open bus parade
Source: AP
Real Madrid captain Nacho carries out the traditional celebration of lifting the La Liga trophy alongside Godess Cibeles.
Source: AP
Real Madrid players Dani Carvajal and Joselu enjoy singing along with fans at Cibeles.
Source: AP
The entire Real Madrid team celebrates with the fans at Cibeles.
Source: AP