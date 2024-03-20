March 20, 2024
Robert Lewandowski's stats for FC Barcelona so far in 2023/24
Total Appearances: 39
Goals: 20
Assists: 9
Yellow Cards: 4
Total Minutes Played: 3,020'
La Liga: 27 Appearances, 13 Goals, 8 Assists, 4 Yellow Cards, 2,159' Minutes Played
UEFA Champions League: 7 Appearances, 3 Goals, 1 Assist, 556' Minutes Played
Copa del Rey: 3 Appearances, 2 Goals, 125' Minutes Played
Supercopa: 2 Appearances, 2 Goals, 180' Minutes Played
